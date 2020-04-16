|
Mrs. Judith Bishop Whisenant, 78, of Gadsden, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A private family graveside service will be at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Opelika, AL. Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Service.
Mrs. Whisenant was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Whisenant; parents, Russell Bishop and Marie Cooper; and grandparents, Frank and Ethyl Bishop.
She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Robert Bond and Yo Brown; daughters, Angella Bond Service and Blanca Bishop (Frank); four grandchildren, Annalisa Bishop Brewster, Reginal Bishop, Ian Service and Tyler Brown; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Tommy and Rusty Bishop.
Honorary Pallbearers will be grandsons and son-in-law.
The family extends a special thanks to Leah Farlow and Cauleen Greene, the staff of Amedisys Hospice and John Benefield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Amedisys Hospice, 115 W. Grand Ave. #70, Rainbow City, AL 35906.
There will be no visitation.
