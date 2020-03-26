Home

Judith Faye "Judy" Daugherty, 78, of Gadsden, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Judy loved her family and in return was loved by everyone. She was a true matriarch and was a fantastic cook. Her favorite pastime was her flowers and working in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.V. and Katherine England; and brother, Billy England.
Survivors include her children, Gene Daugherty, Neal Daugherty, Deana Daugherty, Amy (Phillip) Roberts and Matthew Daugherty; father of her children, Harold Daugherty; special canine baby, Bella Daugherty; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy England and Joe England; sisters, Charlotte Brown, Carolyn Horton, Mary Thomas and Sandra McCormick; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will service as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center, especially 9th Floor; and the staff with Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
The family will have a private service with burial at Bristow Cemetery.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 26, 2020
