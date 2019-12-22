Home

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Attalla First United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Attalla First United Methodist Church
Judith Rose (Judi) Lamberth

Judith Rose (Judi) Lamberth Obituary
A memorial service will be held at Attalla First United Methodist Church Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at 6 p.m. for Judith Rose (Judi) Lamberth, 78, of Attalla, who passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Rev. Tammy Jackson will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Judi received a Master's degree in business education and taught at Etowah High School from 1965 until 2000. After retirement from teaching, she worked for Benny Campbell at Attalla Florist and Drs. Debra and Andrew Reiland at North Alabama Family Practice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Gwyne Lamberth; brother, Lt. Charles (Mickey) Lamberth; sister, Linda Smith; nephews, Charles (Mickey) Smith and Jody Mostella.
She is survived by brother-in-law, Cleatis Smith; niece, Susan Mostella; nephews, Brian (Janet) Smith, Craig (Lisa) Smith; great-nieces and great-nephews, Blake (Rachel) Mostella, Haley Mostella, Mason Mostella, Samantha (Dale) McKay, Jayden McKay, Mallary Smith, Katie Smith, Linsey Smith.
Special thanks to Drs. Debra and Andrew Reiland, special friends and caregiver and nurse, Derene Garmany, Darrin Neil, and Phyllis Gray.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Attalla First United Methodist Church, any animal shelter or the .
The family will receive friends at 5 p.m. until the service begins.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 22, 2019
