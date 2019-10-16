Home

Services
First United Methodist Church
115 S 5th St
Gadsden, AL 35901
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
at Judy's home
Judith (Klaus) Suttle


1944 - 2019
Judith (Klaus) Suttle Obituary
On Monday, October 14, 2019, Judith Klaus Suttle, loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away at age 75.
Judy was born June 23, 1944, in Macon, Mississippi, to Edith Calmes Klaus and Julius L. Klaus. She attended the University of Colorado (Boulder) and the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Judy, formerly married to Dr. Roger Suttle of Gadsden, raised one daughter, Merrill.
Judy loved her 26 years in Gadsden and was actively involved in community projects. She was chairman of Bal D'Or, member of Etowah County Medical Auxiliary, Antiquarian Club, Service Club, and the First United Methodist Church of Gadsden. Judy loved golf, tennis, hiking, and, most of all, traveling – along with spending time with her friends in Sew'n Go.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Edith; father, Julius; sister, Ann Klaus Holloman (John); and nephew, Thomas Malone Trabue Jr.
She is survived by sister, Evelyn Klaus Trabue (Thomas) of Nashville; daughter, Merrill Suttle McWhorter (Hamp); 2 granddaughters, Carlisle Suttle McCullough and Harris Watkins McCullough; 2 grandsons, Hamilton Turner McWhorter and Boyd Haynes McWhorter; and 3 nieces, Edith Holloman Jackson (Gil) of Jackson, MS, Haley Holloman Clardy of Jackson, MS, and Julia Trabue Owen (Will) of Tunica, MS.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Judy's home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Magic Moments, 2112 11th Ave. S., Suite 219, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 16, 2019
