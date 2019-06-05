|
|
Judy Ann (Smith) Marslender, age 69, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Graveside service and interment following at Aurora Cemetery in Boaz.
Brother J.L. Knight will officiate. Luke Robertson will lead musically with the violin.
Brian Roberts, Johnny Christopher, Brian Walker and Kane Fortenberry will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for family and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for friends the day of the service.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Judy is survived by her stepfather, James Starling; brothers, Richard (Jannie) Smith, Donnie (Kathy) Smith, Jerry (Nancy) Smith and Bobby Smith; daughters, Samantha (Brian) Roberts, Tonya (Brian) Walker and Charity (Johnny) Christopher; grandchildren, Lorianna Fortenberry, Kane Fortenberry, Katie Jackson, Kylee Christopher and Bailey Roberts; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in passing by her father, Melvin Smith; her mother, Orena Smith Starling; her brother and sister, Billy and Frieda Smith.
Judy loved Jesus with all of her heart; she enjoyed worshipping Him with her church family at Safe Harbor Church of God. Judy cared deeply for others and gave generously to everyone, everywhere. She worked at Attalla Health Care for many years and made countless friends wherever she went. She talked to her daughters most everyday and enjoyed conversation, laughing and "picking" on her sons-in-law. She loved lunch dates, Milo's Sweet Tea with Splenda and Mexican food. She passed her sweet-tooth on to her daughters and grandchildren, who will gladly carry on the "tradition" of dessert after every meal. No matter who Judy met, she saw the best in them – she lived with God's perspective of seeing potential and good in each person, which is something she will be remembered for.
