Judy Beason Taylor, 71, of Steele, Alabama, passed from this world into eternal life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her home. She was with her husband, Richard, and her son Clay.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Jack and Marguerite Beason; her son, Hardy Richard Taylor, Jr.; and niece, Anna Beason.

She leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Richard Taylor of Steele; son, Clay Taylor (Jessie) of Gadsden; grandchildren, Beason and Bodie; siblings, Pete Beason (Glenda) of Leeds, Carol Beason (Tommy) of Steele, and David Beason of Steele; nieces and nephews, Bobby Beason (Mandy), Jason Beason (Brooke Torri), Nicole Beason, and Brooke Beason. Judy was adored by countless other family members.

Judy was a 1966 graduate of Ashville High School, where she later returned to be the librarian for 30 years. She graduated from Jacksonville State University and later received her master's degree and class AA degree in library science. Judy continued her calling as an educator after retiring from Ashville. She taught adult education classes for 17 years and volunteered her time tutoring students in need.

She was a longtime member of Steele Baptist Church, where she served as church secretary and taught her beloved Homemakers Sunday School Class. Judy lived a full and busy life. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, family, friends, cross stitching, and her beautiful flowers.

Special thanks to their sitter service. She loved all the girls who made life at home possible.

Services to be held Saturday, August 22 at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. Pastor Steve Lucy of Steele Baptist Church will officiate.

Asked to serve as pallbearers will be Bobby Beason, Jason Beason, Chad Smith, Jason Green and Zach Gilliland.

The family has requested donations to Gideons International in lieu of flowers.

