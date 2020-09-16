1/
Judy Beth Shew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mrs. Judy Beth Shew, 74, of Webster's Chapel, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Pastor Randall Crotts officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Mt. View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service Thursday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shew passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harland and Lois Williams; two brothers; and one sister.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Paul Shew; children, Blake (Christie) Shew, Beth Stovall (Kerry Bedsworth), Barry (Misty) Williams, Molly (Caleb) Waddell, Dylan Stevenson; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Shew was a member of Glencoe Bible Methodist Church. She was retired from Concord Cleaners. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Robby Stovall, Caleb Shew, Brad Bradford, Joey Webb, Caleb Waddell, and Coty Gragg.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved