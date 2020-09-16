Funeral service for Mrs. Judy Beth Shew, 74, of Webster's Chapel, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Pastor Randall Crotts officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Mt. View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service Thursday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shew passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harland and Lois Williams; two brothers; and one sister.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Paul Shew; children, Blake (Christie) Shew, Beth Stovall (Kerry Bedsworth), Barry (Misty) Williams, Molly (Caleb) Waddell, Dylan Stevenson; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Shew was a member of Glencoe Bible Methodist Church. She was retired from Concord Cleaners. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Robby Stovall, Caleb Shew, Brad Bradford, Joey Webb, Caleb Waddell, and Coty Gragg.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"