Private graveside service for Mrs. Judy Carol Sims, 70, of Glencoe, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery with Reverend Bob Hundley and Jay Beggs officiating the service.
Mrs. Sims passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Ollie Mae Harris; and brother, Wayne Harris.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Clarence "Dood" Sims; children, Angie (Larry) Walker, Roger (Lisa) Sims and Chris (Laura) Sims; grandchildren, Keith Mitchell, Katie (Jason) Payton, Heather (Jordan) Howell, Kaitlin Smith, and Jordan (Chance) Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Alex Mitchell, Jaxon Mitchell, Paisley Howell, Walker Howell and Casen Cassidy; brother, Donnie (Priscilla) Harris; sisters, Gail (Ken) Cochran, Pat Millbocker; sister-in-law, Kathy Harris; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Judy was married to the love of her life, Clarence "Dood" Sims, for 57 years. She treasured her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Kara and Bridget.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 11, 2020