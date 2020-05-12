Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
Judy D. Vaughn

Judy D. Vaughn Obituary
Funeral services will be held for Judy D. Vaughn, 67, who passed from this life on May 5, 2020. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, W. Hoyt and Wilma Chamblee Gilbreath; daughter, Emily J. Holland; and sisters, Frances Golden, Ruby Walden, Carolyn Rowell and Cathy Gilbreath.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Drusilla) Vaughn; daughter, Anita Vaughn; grandchildren, Tiffany Holland, Ashley Holland, Briana Vealey, Trinity Rooks, Audrey Vaughn, Eli Holland, Judson Vaughn, Kadence Harvey; brother, Jim Gilbreath; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jason Vaughn, Derek Vaughn, Tim Kennedy, Jason Young, Eric Rowell and Joseph Holland.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2020
