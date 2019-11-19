|
Judy Dial passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Dial Jr.; son, Paul Travis Dial; brother-in-law, James Allen Dial; sister, Janice Marie Bobo; cousin, Helen Marie Hampton; and niece, Pam Dial Hannah.
Survivors include grandson, Kirby Allan Dial; daughter-in-law, Karen Kirby; nephews, James Hannah and children Chaise and Kile Hannah, Jim Dial and children Brianna and Tara Dial; nieces, Pat Dial Emerson, Donna Dial (Dewayne) Gurley and children India and Sawyer Gurley, Lori Dial and children Chad Overby and Heather Mahmoud.
Special thanks to Dr. Robbie Robinson, Encompass Hospice; special nurse, Shirley Headrick; and special friends, Kristy Williams, Jodie Bleas, John and Kathy Dugger, Janice Entrekin, and Frank and Mickey Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gadsden Animal Clinic, 362 E. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35903.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 19, 2019