Judy Elizabeth Love
1941 - 2020
Judy Elizabeth Love passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born on Stateline Road in Chickamauga, Georgia, on June 19, 1941. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Judy worked in banking as an executive secretary for many years. She was also an avid bird watcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Love and Betty June Sadler (Black); brother, Charles Love; and son, Mark Lackey.
Those left behind to remember her include sons, Kevin (Lisa) and Phillip Lackey; grandchildren, Mary and Kathy Lackey; niece, Robin Love; family, Tommy (Jane) Lackey; special friends, Gary (Kim) Whorton and Regina Beaird; and other extended family members.
Judy was a free spirit who loved life, the ocean, exploring new places, nature, and her cats, Sedona and "Sweet Pea."
No formal services have been planned at this time. The family had a Rosary service at St. James Catholic Church on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with interment in the columbarium at the church immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society.
Special thanks to Hospice nurses and staff at Gadsden Health and Rehab during the last months of her life.
We will look for you at sunrise, mother.
Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory announcing.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Rosary
St. James Catholic Church
AUG
22
Interment
in the columbarium at the church
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
