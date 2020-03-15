|
Graveside service for Judy Hirsch Calloway, 79, of Gadsden, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Collier-Butler Funeral Home from 1 until 2 p.m. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Judy was a great mother and wife. She loved her dogs, cooking, and visiting with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Louise Hirsch and her brother, Jimmy Hirsch.
Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roy R. Calloway; children, Sonja Calloway and Scott Calloway; grandchildren, Kayla Calloway and Amanda Calloway; and brother, Johnny Nash.
The family extends a special thanks to Bonnie Bowlin and her family, New Beacon Hospice, and Dr. Akisanya and his staff for their assistance through the years.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2020