Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Judy Mashburn


1949 - 2019
Judy Mashburn Obituary
Judy Mashburn, 70, of Sardis, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Her Memorial Service will be 6 p.m. Friday, September 6 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5 until 6 before the service Friday.
Mrs. Mashburn is survived by her husband, Roger Mashburn; children, Kimberly Luttrell (Marty), Donald A. Mashburn, Ronald D. Mashburn; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Jones (Mike); brother, Mack Saint (Ginger); sister-in-law, Kathy Saint; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Wanda Mashburn; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Ruby Saint; and brother, David Saint.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 5, 2019
