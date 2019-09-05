|
|
Judy Mashburn, 70, of Sardis, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Her Memorial Service will be 6 p.m. Friday, September 6 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 5 until 6 before the service Friday.
Mrs. Mashburn is survived by her husband, Roger Mashburn; children, Kimberly Luttrell (Marty), Donald A. Mashburn, Ronald D. Mashburn; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Jones (Mike); brother, Mack Saint (Ginger); sister-in-law, Kathy Saint; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Wanda Mashburn; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Ruby Saint; and brother, David Saint.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 5, 2019