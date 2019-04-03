|
Funeral services for Judy P. Smith, of Gadsden, will be at Collier-Butler Funeral Home at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Bro. Eddie Nichols will officiate. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is directing.
Judy was a lifelong resident of Etowah County. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gadsden, where she also worked several years in the day care.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy M. Smith; parents, Johnnie and Ruby Proffitt; nephew, Wayne Proffitt Jr.; and great-nephew, Ben Bentley.
Judy is survived by her sons, Jay (Tina) Smith and Johnny Smith; grandchildren, Brittany (Josh) Johnson, Zachary Smith and Ayden Smith; great-grandchildren, Lennon Johnson and Rylan Smith; siblings, Wayne (Donna) Proffitt, Jean (Jimmy) Petty, Joan Weygand; several nieces and nephews; and special lunch bunch.
Pallbearers will be Jason Russell, Josh Johnson, Zach Smith, David Taylor, Wayne Reddish and Brian Bowman.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2019