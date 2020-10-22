1/
Judy Rutledge
Gadsden - Judy Lynn Rutledge, age 75 of Gadsden, AL passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. There were no public services per Mrs. Rutledge's request. Burial took place at Crestwood Cemetery alongside her children. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directed.
Mrs. Judy's favorite past time was shopping. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Judy is survived by her husband 60 years, James Rutledge; special cousin, Michael Jackson; nephew, Domingo Dowell; and a host of other nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Encompass Hospice.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
