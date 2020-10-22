Judy Rutledge

Gadsden - Judy Lynn Rutledge, age 75 of Gadsden, AL passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. There were no public services per Mrs. Rutledge's request. Burial took place at Crestwood Cemetery alongside her children. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directed.

Mrs. Judy's favorite past time was shopping. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Judy is survived by her husband 60 years, James Rutledge; special cousin, Michael Jackson; nephew, Domingo Dowell; and a host of other nephews, nieces and cousins.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Encompass Hospice.



