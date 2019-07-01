Home

Judy Smith Obituary
Judy Smith, age 66, of Gold Mountain, Oregon, passed away on June 15, 2019, following a brief illness.
Judy was a graduate of Glencoe High School, Class of 1970, and had attended Jacksonville State University. She loved nature, the outdoors and the simple life. She enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, and cooking. Her special joy was loving her husband, children, grandchildren and her pal Pete.
Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Allan Smith; aunt, Hazel (Harold) Roper; and her mother.
She is survived by her children, Jamison Bryan Smith (Amy), Leah Danielle Neal (Wes), and Kara Selene Petrey (Franco); grandchildren, Ethan Smith, Genevieve Neal, Corinne Neal, Madeline Neal, David Petrey, Hailey Petrey, Elaina Petrey, and Lily Petrey; father, Charles E. Day; sister, Tinley Kirby (Sonny); chosen sister, Rhonda Southard (Chuck); aunt, Jackie Ryan (the late Harley); uncles, Doyce R. Day (Betty) and Jerry "Booie" Chambers (the late Arris) and several cousins.
The family will celebrate Judy with a private memorial service at Mt. Zion National Park, Utah.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 1, 2019
