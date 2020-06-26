August 19, 1935 – June 23, 2020

A private funeral Mass will be at St. James Catholic Church for Julia Ann Batey Mills, 84, Gadsden, who died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The Rev. Jose B. Chacko will officiate. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Mills attended St. Bernard Catholic School in Nashville, TN. After graduating, she attended St. Thomas nursing school. She was a well-respected RN for many years before retiring in 2003.

She was a devout Catholic and was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. She was a member of the Gadsden Service Guild and a MANNA volunteer. She was an avid bridge player and loved spending time with her NYC Supper Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Joseph Batey Sr. and Florence Conyers Batey; husband, William Hilliard Mills; brothers, Thomas Joseph Batey Jr., James Timothy Batey, James Michael Batey and Brantz Anthony Batey.

She is survived by children, Julie and David Abel, Allison and Rickey Leeth, Roger and Emily Mills; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Levi Mixon, Sarah Kathryn and Mark Haller, Crosby Abel, Victoria Mills, Madeline Mills and William Mills; great-grandchildren, Julia Ann and Kathryn Hilliard Haller, Batey Claire, Anna Mills and John Henry Mixon; brother, Stephen Aloysius and Sharon Batey; sister, Barbara Batey; and many nieces and nephews.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church or MANNA.

