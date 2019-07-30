|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Julie Lankford Rich, 59, of Glencoe, who passed away Sunday, July 28. Rev. Eddie Gooch will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Julie was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, and was also a member of Daughters of the Confederacy. She enjoyed Disney Cruising and she never met a stranger.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Rich; children, Tyler Rich, Amy (Joseph) Himes and Veronica (Randy) Phair; grandchildren, Ryan Himes, Anna Himes, Emma Phair and Madeline Phair; parents, Glenn and Sue Lankford; brother, Keith Lankford; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Gadsden Regional MICU and UAB Women's Oncology.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 30, 2019