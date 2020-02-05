Home

Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory
2320 Bob Wallace Ave SW
Huntsville, AL 35805-4725
256-534-2471
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rivertree Church
Hampton Cove, AL
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Rivertree Church
Hampton Cove, AL
Julie Paige Prince Wilson


1973 - 2020
Julie Paige Prince Wilson Obituary
August 6, 1973 – January 31, 2020
Julie Paige Prince Wilson, 46, of Hampton Cove, passed away January 31, 2020.
Julie was born in Gadsden, Alabama, to Russell and Debbie Prince. She was a 1991 graduate of Southside High School and later received a business degree from Auburn University in Montgomery. She was married to Lane Patrick Wilson for 23 years, and together they have four beautiful daughters – Anna Paige, Catherine, Emily and Josie.
Julie loved music, animals and entertaining the many young people who were her daughters' friends and classmates. Her faith in Jesus was also an important part of her life. But her pride and joy was being a mom to her four girls. She will be remembered for her generosity, quick wit, infectious laugh and trademark beautiful blue eyes.
Julie was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Walter Russell Prince Sr. and Goodwin L. Myrick; grandmother, Josie Dean Myrick; uncle, Gary Goodwin Myrick; and father-in-law, Jim Wilson.
Survivors include her husband, Lane; daughters, Anna Paige Wilson, Catherine Lane Wilson, Emily Elizabeth Wilson and Josie Prince Wilson; father, Walter Russell Prince Jr.; mother, Deborah Jean Prince; brother, Scott Prince (Tammy); grandmother, Louise Thomas Prince; mother-in-law, Catherine Wilson Cope (Robert); sister-in-law, Heather Wilson Smith (Darrell); brother-in-law, James Russell Wilson (Jennifer); and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Rivertree Church in Hampton Cove. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. (www.laughlinservice.com)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or To Write Love on Her Arms organization.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 5, 2020
