|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Juliet C. Hall, 86, who passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Judy was a faithful member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall. Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Shelly Craft; husband, Coleman Hall; daughter, Elizabeth Ann; brothers, Charles, Henry and James Craft; sisters, Lamurel Williams, Ruth Ingram and Linda Jones.
She is survived by her son, Ronald (Jean) Hall; grandsons, Chad (Jamie) Hall, Bobby (Tammy) Boles; granddaughter, Rhonda Stapler; great-granddaughters, Peyton and Paisley Hall, Kali Stapler; great-grandson, Kane Stapler, sister, Beverly Garshman; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Special mention for her wonderful friends, Mona McCartney and Marie Perry.
We express our gratitude to Jerry and Melissa Tinsley at Oak Landing and the special staff that made Judy feel very loved. We could not have asked for better care for mother. Thanks also to Kindred at Home who gave excellent care and therapy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingdom Hall or .
Pallbearers will be nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2019