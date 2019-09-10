|
|
October 29, 1938 – September 6, 2019
June Elizabeth Nickerson Stanley, 80, of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, and later Gadsden, Alabama, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, also at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Pastor Allen Reagan will officiate. Graveside service at Rainbow Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral.
Mrs. Stanley was, first and foremost, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an artist who captured beauty in painting, floral arrangements, ceramics and crafts of nearly every kind. She loved her family, and loved traveling to see them.
She was born in a lighthouse that guided wayward fishermen to safe harbor among the rocky shores of the Northern Atlantic. In likewise fashion, wherever she went, she brought light and the promise of safe harbor to the places that she called home. She enjoyed picking purple lupine flowers on the rocky hillside of the lighthouse, the sound of the ocean, and seafood. More recently, June enjoyed her golden years with Sassy Red Hats and Smile-A-While Clubs. She spoiled her grandchildren and great-grandchildren terribly and maintained her youth through them.
June Elizabeth Nickerson Stanley was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Van Stanley; her parents, Robert and Ethel; her father- and mother-in-law, Henry and Maggie; her siblings, Martha Brannen, Margaret Bain and Charles Nickerson; and her son-in-law, Alan Courington.
She is survived by her children, Robin Chapman, Pamela Courington, Joan Martin, Joseph (Mary) Stanley and Robert (Jenny) Stanley; her grandchildren, Jerome Cochran Chapman IV, Robert Joseph (Caitlin) Chapman, Candace Jones, Paige (JJ) Ponce, Moly, Maryrives and Ripp Stanley, Emily and Abigail Stanley; her great-grandchildren, Sydnee Courington, Alan Latrent Pinson, Alexus, Jonathan, Olivia, Adelynn and Jacob Ponce; her siblings, Pauline Cottreau, Douglas (Sherry) Nickerson, Harry Nickerson and Gladys (Bobby) Tougas; her brother-in-law, George (Beth) Stanley; her sister-in-law, Helen Stanley; several loved nieces, nephews and family members; Sister by Heart, Betty McGlothlin.
Pallbearers will be Jerome and Robert Chapman, JJ and Jonathan Ponce, Jerry Stanley, Greg Stanley, Kevin Glenn, Jason Landrum, Tim Martin; and honorary pallbearer, Bobby McGlothlin.
The family will accept flowers; or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .
The family would like to give special thanks to several close family friends, as well as Dr. Courtney Lowe, the Infusion Nurses of the Kirklin Clinic and ProHealth Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 10, 2019