Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for June S. Howell, 88, of Rainbow City, who passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. The family will accept visitors from 1 p.m. until time of service. Rev. Sammy Hodges is officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel is directing.
June was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from Delaware Hospital School of Nursing in 1953, and The University of Delaware in 1956. She practiced nursing in Wilmington until moving to Gadsden in 1963. Here she worked at Holy Name of Jesus Hospital and later in the office of Dr. Regan Lonnergan. After his retirement, she returned to her favorite position as OR nurse, this time at Gadsden Surgery Center. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Gadsden.
She retired in 1996 and moved to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with her good friend Jeanne Isbell. She had only recently returned to Alabama. She enjoyed cross stitching, crochet, crosswords, and bingo. She was an avid Auburn football fan. She loved to travel, visiting many places around the country and the world. She was also active in the Theater of Gadsden for many years. In Florida, she no longer acted, but helped with set designs and ushering at productions. Her favorite activity was participating in Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was a member of the Laureate Eta chapter in Gadsden and the Laureate Kappa chapter in south Florida. She held various offices and received many awards in the organization.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Frankye Snyder and her sister, Virginia Snyder.
She is survived by her son, Karl (Elizabeth) Howell; her grandchildren, Stephanie Beaudry, Katie Howell, Jeremy Howell, and Jennifer (Brent) Luker; and her great-grandchildren, Audrey Luker and Cate Luker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 6, 2019