Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Adams Brown Service Chapel for Junior Harris, 93, of Attalla, who passed away July 5. Bro. David Webb officiated. Interment was in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Harris was preceded in death by parents, Pete and Verta Mae Harris; wife, Ruby Harris; daughter, Sandra Lynn; and great-grandchild, Baker Muhaw.
He is survived by daughters, Becky Muhaw (Chuck), Brenda Sutherland and Jane Handy (Robert); sisters, Marie York, Ola Vay Majure, Mamie Elrod and Barbara Burgess; and 11 grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 10, 2019