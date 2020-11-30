1/1
Justin Dale Nelson
{ "" }
Gadsden - Justin Dale Nelson, age 63, went to his eternal home in Heaven on Friday, November 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Cherokee Memory Garden (1125 Piedmont Highway, Centre, AL). Reverend Jeremy Beck and Reverend Jason Ellen will officiate. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Dale was a dispatcher at Alagasco and always received joy from being able to help meet people's needs. He was a lifelong Auburn Fan and loved to collect AU memorabilia. A proud Mazda Miata owner, he joined the Central Alabama Miata Society (CAMS) and enjoyed many ride outs. Dale was active in church, and had been a member of Whites Chapel Baptist Church, East Gadsden Baptist Church, and First Presbyterian Church/ Covenant Fellowship.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Eldred J. Nelson and Lois Higginbotham Nelson; brothers Wendell and Cecil Nelson; and father in law Joe Patty.
He is survived by his wife Iva; son Justin; daughter in law Jessica; granddaughter Evie, who was the light of his life; mother in law Iva Patty; brother in law Mike Patty; brothers Donald (Betty) Nelson and Howard Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Charles Cook, Jesse Hardeman, David Higgins, Matthew Mills, Joe Price, and Chris Sims.
Honorary pallbearers are all coworkers and all personal friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Way of Etowah County (235 College Street, Gadsden, AL 35901); the Rozzy Foundation (https://www.therozzy.com/#/); or Way of The Cross (P.O. Box 4394, Gadsden, AL 35904.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Riverview Regional Medical Center .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Nelson family.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cherokee Memory Garden
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
