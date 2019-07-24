Home

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Kala Sharrie Toney

Kala Sharrie Toney Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Village Chapel for Kala Sharrie Toney, 49, of Attalla, who passed away Friday, July 19. Elder David Manojlovich will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Kala was a very loving and kind person. She was a great friend and a wonderful woman. Her beauty was not only outside but inside as well. Those who knew her will forever be impacted and moved by her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Monroe Camper.
She is survived by her children, Jeremy Toney, Shay Toney and Tyler Simmons; grandchildren, Brantley Toney, Ellie Toney and Amelia Toney, Damian VonBartheld, Johana Miller and Shailey Miller; mother, Rita Murphy; siblings, David Redish, Keith Camper, Karen Kristie and Angie Murphy Walden; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Village Chapel to help the family pay for funeral services.
Special thanks to Jannie and Mark Dison, and to everyone who has given their love and support to the family during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 24, 2019
