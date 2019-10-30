|
|
Kalab Blake Whitworth, 18, of Etowah County, passed away October 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. The family requests that all guests wear Royal Blue, Kalab's favorite color.
Kalab enjoyed playing football, basketball, boxing and playing PS4 with his nephew. He loved spending time with his friends and girlfriend, Santayana. His favorite thing to do was be with his friends, shooting dice and listening to music. Kalab loved spreading advice and was great at it. He was always right and never wrong.
Kalab loved his parents and looked up to his hardworking father. Kalab's two sisters were his whole world. His sister Alexus was like a mom to him. She stepped up and took on guardianship at a young age and tried to give him the life he deserved. His sister Kaitlyn was his closest friend. They went through every struggle together.
He leaves behind his sisters, Alexus and Kaitlyn; chosen brother, David; chosen sister, Davaria Riffe; mother, April; father, Kenric; nephew, Kenrin; nieces, Ela and Ansley; girlfriend, Santayana; and a host of cousins and special friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Reggie Phillips, Marlon Brasher, David Riffe, Kenric Whitworth and Zack Pataja.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by the family.
"Everything that's Blue is True."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 30, 2019