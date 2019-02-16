|
|
Funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Village Chapel for Karen Beckler Swanson, 60, Gadsden, who died Thursday, February 14, 2019. Rev. Richard "Bubba" Letherwood will officiate. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Ashville. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Karen was a faithful Christian who was recently baptized and was attending Circle of Life Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother; she cherished her grandchildren. She loved outdoor activites.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Beaulah Beckler; and sister, Diane Bearden.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmie (Ashlyn) Cline and Justin (Ashley) Cline; grandchildren, Brooke, Kensley B., Lilly, Jackery, Kensley S., Brayden, Cason, Kameron and Karter; sister, Charlotte (Yul) Demiral; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Cash, Little Bubba Letherwood, Tony Marona, Adam Adair, Luke Beck and Al Wood.
Special thanks to Rev. Richard "Bubba" Letherwood and Min. Jonathan Pate for their loving support during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 16, 2019