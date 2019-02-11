|
|
Mrs. Karen Gidley Means passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the age of 69.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at First Baptist Church of Attalla. The family will receive friends for visitation 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FBC of Attalla. Full obituary information will be published in Tuesday's edition of the Gadsden Times.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 11, 2019