1/
Karen Jo Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Karen Jo Walker, 72, of Southside, Alabama, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was reunited with her firstborn son, Blake.
Karen was a Registered Nurse. She was a Christian, loving mother, and gave of herself to care for others.
She was preceded by her eldest son, John Blake Whitten.
Karen is survived by her son, Jim Terry Powell and his wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Christian Robinson and Cameron Nessler (Allison); and great-grandchildren Riley, Lilly, Ella, and Quinn.
There will be no public service at this time.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Walker family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved