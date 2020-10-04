Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Karen Jo Walker, 72, of Southside, Alabama, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was reunited with her firstborn son, Blake.
Karen was a Registered Nurse. She was a Christian, loving mother, and gave of herself to care for others.
She was preceded by her eldest son, John Blake Whitten.
Karen is survived by her son, Jim Terry Powell and his wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Christian Robinson and Cameron Nessler (Allison); and great-grandchildren Riley, Lilly, Ella, and Quinn.
There will be no public service at this time.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com
for the Walker family.