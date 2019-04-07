|
|
Karen Kay Patterson, 71, of Gadsden, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Cove Creek Baptist Church. Revs. Bob Harris and Craig Reynolds will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Karen's life centered around God, her church, and her family. She was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church and had worked in the nursery for about 50 years. She was known also for always having snacks for the children. She was a NASCAR racing and Alabama football fan. She was also an avid follower of the weather. Karen loved everyone and never failed to let each person know that they were loved by both words and deeds. She took joy in giving from her heart.
Karen is survived by her sisters, Donna P. Bone, Joan (John) Smith, Penny Witcher; and sister-in-law, Kayla Patterson; nieces, Connie Lowman, Suzanne (Mike) Beggs, Courtney Smith, Tiffany Clair Witcher; nephews, Richard (Amy) Bone, Nick Patterson, Patrick Patterson, Chandler Witcher; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Sadie Rodgers Patterson and father, Thomas Patterson; brother, Mark Russell Patterson.
Pallbearers will be Richard Bone, Nick Patterson, Patrick Patterson, Dax Lowman, Taylor Beggs, John Smith, and Baye DeFranco.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 7, 2019