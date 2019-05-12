Home

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Hopewell Baptist Church
Oneonta, AL
Karen Lynn (Hughes) Davis


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Lynn (Hughes) Davis Obituary
Karen Lynn (Hughes) Davis, 56, of Gadsden, was born Aug. 7, 1962, and passed away Dec. 28, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard (Bud) Davis; father, Robert (Buster) Hughes; grandparents, Ruby and Lewis Hughes, Leola and David Smith; and great-grandmother, Nettie Green.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Sherrett; children, Buddy Davis and Jessica (Randall) Moncrief; grandchildren, Christopher and Jorden Moncrief; sisters, Charlotte (Gary) Cobb, Donna (James) Johnson and Kelly (Darrell) Evers; uncles, Rev. Leslee (Mary) Bailey and Jerry Bailey; aunt, Shirley Hughes; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Hopewell Baptist Church, Oneonta. Speakers: Rev. Leslee Bailey and Bro. Darrell Evers.
Your presence we miss
Your memories we treasure
Loving you always
Forgetting you never
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2019
