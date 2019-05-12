|
|
Karen Lynn (Hughes) Davis, 56, of Gadsden, was born Aug. 7, 1962, and passed away Dec. 28, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard (Bud) Davis; father, Robert (Buster) Hughes; grandparents, Ruby and Lewis Hughes, Leola and David Smith; and great-grandmother, Nettie Green.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Sherrett; children, Buddy Davis and Jessica (Randall) Moncrief; grandchildren, Christopher and Jorden Moncrief; sisters, Charlotte (Gary) Cobb, Donna (James) Johnson and Kelly (Darrell) Evers; uncles, Rev. Leslee (Mary) Bailey and Jerry Bailey; aunt, Shirley Hughes; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Hopewell Baptist Church, Oneonta. Speakers: Rev. Leslee Bailey and Bro. Darrell Evers.
Your presence we miss
Your memories we treasure
Loving you always
Forgetting you never
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2019