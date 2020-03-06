|
|
Karen Owen (Sissy) Wheeler was born March 11, 1968, and passed away March 2, 2020.
Karen was preceded in death by her grandmother, Elizabeth Childress; and her mother, Margaret Owen.
She is survived by her husband, Gary (Butch) Sergeant; her father, George Owen; her daughter, Ciera Wheeler; one brother; one sister; and one nephew, Matthew. Karen had several grandchildren that were the light of her world: Jalyn Elizabeth, Korbyn Ender, Havyn Elaina, Aerilyn Emeree, and baby boy Peanut. Karen had several brothers- and sisters-in-law and cousins she was very close to.
She was a huge Jeff Gordon fan, die-hard Auburn Tigers fan, and "How 'bout them Cowboys" DC fan. Karen touched the lives of people who knew her. She was very loved and will be deeply missed.
The family wishes to acknowledge Christy Dosier, Sherry Ann Brock and Chandra Bates for their friendship, love and support.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7 at Living Word Ministry, 1217 Auburn Ave., North Gadsden. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., and the service will start at 1:30 p.m.
Until we meet again, soar high~
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2020