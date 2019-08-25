|
Paige Barclay, 47, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Her celebration of life service will be Monday at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 113 Brown Avenue, Rainbow City, Alabama. A memorial visitation/reception will be at noon in the Parish Hall and the service will follow at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary with Father Trey Kennedy officiating.
Paige was born in Gadsden on Sept. 25, 1971. She attended Gadsden City Schools and graduated from Gadsden High in 1989. She obtained a fine arts degree from Auburn University in 1993. Paige loved her boys, her family, and her friends. She was a bright and shining light to so many.
She is survived by her sons, Peyton and Walker; parents, Susan and James Steadman and Susan H. Barclay; siblings, Brook Peppers (Dennis), Sidney Miller (Phillip), Chase Barclay, Chris Steadman (Alyssa), and Todd Steadman; grandparents, Albert and Sarah Steadman; and beloved extended family.
Paige was preceded in death by her father, Mark Barclay and grandparents, James and Sue Forman and Jack and Wilma Barclay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders (SCI).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Barclay family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 25, 2019