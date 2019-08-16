|
Karla Jo Thornton Zimmerman, 53, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:33 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, Texas.
Karla was born on December 3, 1965, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Robert and Patty Thornton. After her mother's death in 1982, Karla moved to Dallas, Texas, where she finished high school and started a career supporting the Foreign Exchange trading floor of InterFirst Bank (now Bank of America).
Karla married Karl Zimmerman on October 28, 1989, and had two intelligent and beautiful daughters, Victoria and Claire. After the birth of her younger daughter, Karla became a full-time mother – fully devoted to her children's growth and education. While her children attended school, Karla volunteered her time at the Skillman Church of Christ child daycare and Stonewall Jackson Elementary School. Karla also attended culinary school at El Centro Community College, where she excelled in classes such as Saucier and Nutrition. She used her experience to volunteer at the North Texas Food Bank teaching people how to cook affordable and healthy meals, in addition to helping a friend start a local restaurant. Karla's love for shopping and good deals led her to create the Lakewood Facebook Yard Sale in 2011 based on a page created by her Gadsden friends – the first Facebook local selling page in Dallas with over 14,000 members.
Karla leaves behind Karl, Victoria and Claire Zimmerman; along with two loving sisters, Jenny Thornton and Kelly Garrett; and a brother, Mike Thornton.
Preceding her in death were her sister, Nancy Diane Thornton Thrift; father, Robert Earl Thornton; and mother, Patty Lou Pike Thornton.
The funeral service will be held in her hometown of Gadsden, Alabama, at 11 a.m. August 17 at North Gadsden Baptist Church, where her relationship with Christ blossomed.
A celebration of life will take place in Rockwall with her Texas friends and family.
Please make donations of time or money to anyone you know to be in need.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019