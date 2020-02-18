|
|
The funeral service for Mrs. Katherine Cole Frame, 99, of Anniston, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston, with the Rev. Jim Elliott officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Attalla. The family will receive friends from one hour prior to service in the King Parlor of Grace Episcopal Church.
Mrs. Frame passed away on February 15, 2020, after a long illness.
Mrs. Frame was born in Attalla, Alabama, attended Etowah High School and Shorter College, then later moved in 1965 to Anniston, where she lived most of her life and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. Life was her party, and she celebrated to the fullest with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dudley Paul Frame Jr.; her parents, William M. Cole and May Templin Cole; a daughter, N. Hartselle Frame; a grandson, Cole I. Frame; and a great-granddaughter, Anna Williams.
She is survived by her two sons, David Frame and his wife, Elizabeth, and Scott Frame and his wife, Debbie; three granddaughters, Templin Frame, Margaret Williams and Amy Villeda; and three great-grandchildren, Sierra Pittman, Edward Villeda and Ryder Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 18, 2020