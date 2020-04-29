|
|
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Mrs. Katherine L. Nix, 90, who passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery, and Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mrs. Nix was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel H. Nix, who passed away in 2012.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Rusty) Thompson, Becky (Ronnie) Brooks and Danna (Roger) Franklin; her son, Drew (Ericha) Nix; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 29, 2020