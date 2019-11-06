|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Katherine W. Burns, 78, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The Rev. Trenton Wells and the Rev. Bradley Hunt will officiate. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Weaver; grandson, Jonathon Weaver.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Phillip) Roe; son, Jerry (Shannon) Weaver; six grandkids, 26 great grandkids, three great-great grandkids and sister, Mary Cleveland.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 6, 2019