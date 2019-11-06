Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine W. Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine W. Burns Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Katherine W. Burns, 78, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The Rev. Trenton Wells and the Rev. Bradley Hunt will officiate. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Weaver; grandson, Jonathon Weaver.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Phillip) Roe; son, Jerry (Shannon) Weaver; six grandkids, 26 great grandkids, three great-great grandkids and sister, Mary Cleveland.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -