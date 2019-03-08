|
Kathleen Cox Engle, 94, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 6, 2019. She was born April 14, 1924, to Manly and Della Cox. She was the oldest of 10 children. Kathleen married John Huston Engle on January 13, 1943. Together, they owned a service station on Highway 11 in Attalla for decades.
Kathleen enjoyed gardening, cooking, Alabama football, and her family. She spent hours in her garden and was famous for fried okra, chicken dressing, and pecan pie. She was a puzzle master and avid telephone talker. Kathleen was funny, bossy, and charmingly witty.
Lovingly known as "Nana," she leaves behind many friends and relatives; her daughters, Johnnie (Jody) Blackburn and Lisa (Steve) Hooks; grandchildren, Lindsay (Clint) Mountain, Brett (Morgan) Blackburn, Hannah (Blaine) Stokes; great-grandchildren, Julia Kathleen Mountain, Joseph Ellis Blackburn, Timothy Aaron Blackburn; sisters, Betty McClendon, Margaret Williams; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Cox, Geraldine Cox; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Manly and Della Cox; sisters, Margie Cash, Mary Ann Cox, Gloria Dean Battles; brothers, Chester Cox, Jimmy Cox, Weldon Cox, Billy Cox; and son-in-law, Jody Blackburn.
Pallbearers will be Larry McClendon, Ricky Cox, Gary Cox, Tommy Cox, Allen Cox, Bill Gilliland; Honorary Pallbearer, Dr. John F. Keithan II.
Special thanks to her caretakers and friends, Amedisys Home Health & Hospice, MMC Homecare, Jami Beck, JoAnn Williams, Peggy Sharpton, Raquel Davis, and those who brought such joy by visiting her in her last years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stowers Hill Baptist Church in Attalla. The family will receive friends for visitation at 1 p.m., with service to follow at 2 p.m., on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Brother Richard Bradfield officiating. Graveside to follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2019