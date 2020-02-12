|
|
Kathleen "Kit" Lombard Hendricks, 65, of Bedford, MA, died on February 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Fort Belvoir, VA, and lived many places throughout her childhood while her father served in the military.
In 1976, she graduated summa cum laude from Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC, receiving a bachelor's degree in Mathematics, and later received her master's degree in Mathematics at North Carolina State University.
In 1978, she began working for General Electric in Valley Forge, PA, in space aviation and transferred to New England, working at G.E. Aviation in Lynn, MA, for the remainder of her career.
In 1999, she moved from Tewksbury, MA, to Bedford. She was an active member of the Carlisle Congregational Church (Carlisle, MA).
She was the devoted wife of Richard P. Hendricks; loving mother of Richard "Rick" P. Hendricks Jr. of Bedford, and Elizabeth "Beth" M. Larsen and her husband, Matthew, of Allentown, PA; cherished daughter of Marcie (McCorkle) Lombard of Gadsden, AL, and the late Harry W. Lombard; dear sister of Warner Lombard and his wife, Serita, of Dallas, GA, and Frank Lombard of Seagoville, TX; beloved grandmother of Carter P. and Charlotte H. Larsen; and dear cousin to many, including Donna Wadsworth.
Visitation from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Road, Bedford, MA.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at Carlisle Congregational Church, 147 School St., Carlisle, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Home Improvement Ministries, https://himweb.org/ or the Carlisle Congregational Church, P.O. Box 191, Carlisle, MA 01741.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 12, 2020