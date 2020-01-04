|
Celebration of life service for Mrs. Kathleen Stokes Johnson, 77, of Ball Play, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Daniel King officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Johnson; son, Scotty Johnson; daughters, Kimberly Williams and Lisa Saint; daughter-in-law, Betty Saint; sister, Mary Scott; parents, Violet and Jim Stokes.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Kenneth Saint; daughters, Vicki (Michael) Johnson and Debra Geer; brothers, Johnny (Bobbie) Stokes, Buford (Marie) Stokes; sisters, Shirley Cook and Doris Maxwell; grandkids, Brandon (Sandra) Humphrey, Jason (Amber) Estes, Candi (Matthew) Stovall, Lindsey (Matthew) Pankey and Adam King; 14 great-grandkids; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Johnson was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 4, 2020