Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
Kathleen Stokes Johnson Obituary
Celebration of life service for Mrs. Kathleen Stokes Johnson, 77, of Ball Play, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Daniel King officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Johnson; son, Scotty Johnson; daughters, Kimberly Williams and Lisa Saint; daughter-in-law, Betty Saint; sister, Mary Scott; parents, Violet and Jim Stokes.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Kenneth Saint; daughters, Vicki (Michael) Johnson and Debra Geer; brothers, Johnny (Bobbie) Stokes, Buford (Marie) Stokes; sisters, Shirley Cook and Doris Maxwell; grandkids, Brandon (Sandra) Humphrey, Jason (Amber) Estes, Candi (Matthew) Stovall, Lindsey (Matthew) Pankey and Adam King; 14 great-grandkids; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Johnson was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 4, 2020
