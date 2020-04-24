|
|
Private funeral services will be at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Kathryn Ann Spurlock, 85, who passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Rev. Stephen Spurlock and Scott Clark will officiate. Interment will be at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Miss Spurlock was a native of Etowah County. She graduated from Etowah High School, a member of the class of 1953. She was a graduate of Howard College (Samford), 1956. Miss Spurlock received a Master of Art degree from George Peabody College. She taught school in DeKalb County, GA, for 6 years and retired from the Attalla City School System in 1997 with 34 years of service. Miss Spurlock was a lifetime and faithful member of the First Baptist Church, Attalla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Calhoun Spurlock and Tommie Hawkins Spurlock; sisters, Elsie Rice and Mary Baker; brothers, John Jr., Jack and Joe Spurlock.
Survivors include her brother, David (Inez) Spurlock; sister-in-law, Frances Spurlock; nieces, Jacque (Eddie) Stewart, Brenda Elliott, Kim (Tim) Clark, Donna (Carl) Lett, Laura Danbrock, Tommie Kosslow, Lee (Gene) Cole; nephews, John (Tina) Spurlock III, Stephen (Teresa) Spurlock, Mark (Pamela) Spurlock, Thomas (Janiece) Spurlock, Chad Stewart, Todd Stewart, David Spurlock, Stan (Ann) Spurlock, Les (Rebecca) Fansler, Chris Johnson; and a number of great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Debora Reiland and staff, Amedisys Home Health, faithful and loving caregivers, Rhonda Teal, Selena Morton, Birdie Jacobs, Reeta Williams, and Stephanie Spurlock.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Newton Falls, c/o Pastor Stephen Spurlock, 2640 S. Canal St., Newton Falls, OH 44444.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 24, 2020