Kathryn Bach
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Mrs. Kathryn Bach, 83, who died on August 6, 2020. Bro. John Guthrie will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
She was a member of Whorton Bend Baptist Church. She retired from Sears after 20 years and worked for Home Interiors for many years. She owned Rainbow Video and Sno Biz in Southside. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She was a blessing to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicolas Bach; parents, William and Willie Headrick; sister, Emma Lee Jernigan; brothers, David, Henry, James, Gene and Ray Headrick.
She is survived by sons, Randy and Rodney Murphree; daughter, Myra (Mike) Dunn; grandchildren, Austin (Brandi) Hix, Adam (Anna) Hix, Stephen (Amy) White, Kayla (Justin) Ott, Allison (Logan) Moore, Jonathan, Justin, Dalton and Logan Murphree; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Murphree, Anessa Ott, Jase Hix, Rebekah Hix, Jeremiah Hix, Eli, Lincoln Moore, Leighton Hix, Aamon Ott, Silas Ott, Lucy, Caleb, Emma White; brother, Robert Headrick; sisters, Mary Lou Pence, Mae (Craig) Marshall.
Pallbearers will be Austin Hix, Adam Hix, Justin Ott and Logan Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Big Oak Ranch.
Special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon.
Family visitation will be from 10 until 11 Saturday, August 8 at Williams Southside Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
