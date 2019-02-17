|
|
Mrs. Kathryn Davis, 83, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. Les Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge.
Mrs. Davis was of the Baptist faith and had retired from the U.S. Postal Service after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Minnie Carter; husband, Sharley Davis; and numerous sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathie (Donnie) Jacobs; sons, Troy (Phyllis) Groover and Rick Groover; grandchildren, Alan (Jennifer) Groover and Sean Groover, Jason (Jenny) Jacobs, John Jacobs and Jed Jacobs; sister, Jean Rodgers; brother, Richard (Sharon) Carter; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; chosen family, Bonnie Groover and Gloria Thurmond; special canine babies, Mazie and Susy and feline friend, Nicki.
Honorary pallbearers will be former co-workers and acquaintances at the post offices where she worked.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of UAB NICU and Palliative Care.
Visitation will be Monday from noon until the hour of service.
Condolences may be offered at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 17, 2019