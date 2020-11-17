1/1
Kathryn Fuhrman Patterson
1924 - 2020
Southside - Kathryn Fuhrman Patterson, age 96, of Southside, Alabama, passed from this earthly life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 to be with her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband of 67 years, William Price Patterson, who preceded her in death. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Collier Butler Funeral Home. The Revs. Larry Fuhrman and Lauil Thompson will officiate. Music will be provided by Bill Drummonds. Burial will follow at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery.
Kathryn was born January 14, 1924 in Southside, Etowah County, to parents George A. and Lizzie (Burgess) Fuhrman. She was a Christian at an early age and a lifetime, faithful, and active member of Southside Baptist Church. She graduated from Southside High School in 1942 and married her high school sweetheart in 1943 during WWII. They enjoyed life together with family and friends and loved to travel. They were affectionately called "Bay" and "Pop" by their grandchildren and many others. She took great pride in being an active resident of Southside due to the fact that her family helped organize and charter the beginning of the church and the high school and helped incorporate the town of Southside in 1957.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son Timothy Michael Patterson, young daughter Carol Vanessa Patterson, eight siblings (Paul Fuhrman (Nettie), Burgess Fuhrman (Hazel), Eugene Fuhrman (Belle), Lucille F. Borders (Jack), Gladys F. Vinson (Murphy), Eulala F. Harris (James), Annie Ruth F. Snyder (Ralph) and Loyce F. McLendon (Boyd)) and special friends, Jane and E.P. Keenum. Also, in-laws J. Lauil and Agnes (Whorton) Patterson, Julia P. Thompson (Gartrell) and Dee Patterson.
Survived by son, Ritchie Patterson; grandchildren, Angie (Scott) Haller and Eric (Erica) Patterson; great-grandchildren, Mason Haller, Ethan Haller and Katie Brooks Malek, brother-in-law, R. B. Patterson and many nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers: Jim L. Fuhrman, Warren Fuhrman, Phillip Fuhrman, Rodney Harris, Dennis McLendon, Michael Snyder, Tim Snyder, and Keith Raines.
Honorary Pallbearers: Phyllis Pike, Rebekah Sunday School Class at Southside Baptist Church, and all close friends.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be given to the Southside Baptist Church General Fund, 3975 Highway 77, Southside, AL 35907, or the charity of your choice.
The family will received friends for visitation on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 12:30pm until 2:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
