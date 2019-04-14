|
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Crestwood Cemetery, for Mrs. Kathryn M. Houck, 94, of Piedmont, who died Saturday. Crestwood Funeral Home is announcing.
She was a longtime resident of Piedmont. The last five years she was a resident of Etowah County at Northside Health Care. She was a member of Dailey Street Baptist Church. She retired from Classy Ribbon. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and quilting. She loved God first and her family with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by husband, Eunice Houck; parents, John and Burnese Morgan; son, Ron Carter Sr.; daughter-in-law, Betty Hudson Carter; daughter, Elaine Freeman; grandson, Ronnie Carter Jr.
She is survived by son, Wayne Carter; daughters, Annette Carter, Yvonne (Carey) Almond; grandchildren, Scott (Bryna) Carter, Stephen (Jennifer) Carter, Mike (Kim) Carter, Jason Freeman, Holly (Kevin) Morrison, Janna (Alex) Graham, Chad(James) Carter; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Thank you to Northside Health Care and Encompass Hospice Gadsden staff for your care.
Special thanks to Leslie Anderson from Northside Health Care, Brandon Thrasher from Encompass Hospice, and Dr. Courtney Lowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dailey Street Baptist Church Piedmont.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 14, 2019