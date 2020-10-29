1/
Kathryn Minton Bevis
1931 - 2020
Gadsden - Kathryn Minton Bevis, 89, of Gadsden, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Attalla. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Willie Minton and Maude Battles Minton; and sister, Julia Minton Stafford.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie McKiven; son, Jim (Sabrina) Bevis; grandsons, Jimmy McKiven, Michael (Carmen) McKiven, Jason (Emily) McKiven; granddaughter, Krystal McKiven; and 7 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special thanks to MICU staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com

Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
