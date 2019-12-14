|
|
2/13/1932 – 12/11/2019
Kathryn Ridgell Thorp Overton, 87, died peacefully at home on December 11, 2019. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on February 13, 1932, and attended Barrett Grammar School, Woodlawn High School, and the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. It was there she met the love of her life, Randall Blair Thorp Sr. They married and moved to Gadsden, Alabama, where she raised her family and lived the rest of her life. She was a member of First Methodist Church and Gadsden Service Guild. After being widowed, she married Harold Claude Overton Sr. She touched many lives over the years and always thought of others, even at the end of her life. She was involved in many service clubs and charities and lived a very full and purposeful life.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Randall Blair Thorp Sr. and Harold C. Overton Sr.; daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Rose Thorp; and son, Steven Walter Thorp.
She is survived by son, Randall Blair Thorp Jr.; daughters-in-law, Kelly Harrison Thorp, Annette Merritt and Jane Mitchell; grandchildren, Mary "Mimi" Linville Thorp, Sarah "Sally" Kathryn Thorp, Adam Harrison Thorp, Daniel Richard Thorp, Emily Rose Thorp; stepson, Harold C. Overton Jr. (Yheimi); granddaughter, Mia Overton; and two great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to primary caregiver Joan Cranford and caregivers Robin Hill and Linda Smith Mann, without whom she would have never enjoyed the quality of life she experienced the past few years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the loving care you provided to our mother and "Mama Kat."
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 14, 2019