Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Forrest Cemetery
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Overton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Ridgell Thorp Overton


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Ridgell Thorp Overton Obituary
2/13/1932 – 12/11/2019
Kathryn Ridgell Thorp Overton, 87, died peacefully at home on December 11, 2019. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on February 13, 1932, and attended Barrett Grammar School, Woodlawn High School, and the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. It was there she met the love of her life, Randall Blair Thorp Sr. They married and moved to Gadsden, Alabama, where she raised her family and lived the rest of her life. She was a member of First Methodist Church and Gadsden Service Guild. After being widowed, she married Harold Claude Overton Sr. She touched many lives over the years and always thought of others, even at the end of her life. She was involved in many service clubs and charities and lived a very full and purposeful life.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Randall Blair Thorp Sr. and Harold C. Overton Sr.; daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Rose Thorp; and son, Steven Walter Thorp.
She is survived by son, Randall Blair Thorp Jr.; daughters-in-law, Kelly Harrison Thorp, Annette Merritt and Jane Mitchell; grandchildren, Mary "Mimi" Linville Thorp, Sarah "Sally" Kathryn Thorp, Adam Harrison Thorp, Daniel Richard Thorp, Emily Rose Thorp; stepson, Harold C. Overton Jr. (Yheimi); granddaughter, Mia Overton; and two great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to primary caregiver Joan Cranford and caregivers Robin Hill and Linda Smith Mann, without whom she would have never enjoyed the quality of life she experienced the past few years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the loving care you provided to our mother and "Mama Kat."
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -