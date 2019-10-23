|
|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Kathy D. Berry, 64, of Gadsden, who passed away Sunday, October 20. Rev. Roy Daugherty will officiate. Interment will be at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Kathy was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a fondness for flowers and loved her family very much. She received her degree from Gadsden State Community College, which led to her career of a Medical Transcriptionist. Her family will always remember her as the one who took care of everyone, and she will be greatly missed.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Chester Berry; daughter, Tiffany Desiree Beard; son, Christopher Ross Beard; parents, John Murphy and Shirley Studdard Murphy; brothers, Tommy Dale Murphy, Bruce Edward Murphy and Gary Wayne Murphy.
Survivors include her children, Jonathan (Jessica) Beard, Susan Burke, David (Jeri) Pearsall, Pam (Brad) Love; grandchildren, Natalie Hollingsworth, Adalyn, Ava and Amelia Beard; sister, Vickie (Bob) Boardwine; brothers, Dan (Debbie) Murphy, Kirby Grant; sister-in-law, Gayle Murphy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 23, 2019