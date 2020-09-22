Kathy Jo Kulas, 58, of Gadsden, AL, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Saint James Catholic Church, 622 Chestnut St., Gadsden, AL 35901. Father Jose will be officiating. The family will accept friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service Thursday at the Church.

Kathy was a graduate of Gadsden High School. She was a graduate of the University of Alabama, with a degree in early childhood development, and then later furthered her education at both Jacksonville State University and Gadsden State. Her career was spent in retail sales. Kathy had loved and lost her constant companion and fur baby, Cocker Spaniel, Meg. Ms. Kulas enjoyed the outdoors, especially the water, with a special love for geese and ducks. Kathy loved her family and friends above everything else. Kathy had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially her fur nephews, Max and Kooper.

Ms. Kulas was preceded in death by her father, Leonard John Kulas; sister, Karen Kulas Zawasky; and twin brother, Keith John Kulas.

She is survived by her mother, Judy Rae Kulas; and brother, Kane Michael (Karen Marie) Kulas.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Castillo and Dr. Ashraf.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Catholic Center of Concern, 612 Chestnut St., Gadsden, AL 35901.

