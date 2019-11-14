Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Kilpatrick Marks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Kilpatrick Marks Obituary
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday for Kathy Kilpatrick Marks, 69, of Steele, who passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Rev. Steve Lucy will officiate. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Services will be under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her father, E.C. Kilpatrick; mother, Lorene Cagle; stepdaughter, Jamie White; grandsons, Christopher St. John and Forrest Floyd.
Kathy was a kind, loving woman to everyone.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years who cared for her over the past 10 years and up to the end, Jim Marks; brother, George (Carolyn) Kilpatrick; sisters, Donna (Dale) Fish, Joan Thomas; daughters, Sherrie Lemons, Christy (Michel) Watters; grandchildren, Dusty and chosen granddaughter Rachel Blocker, Erica Floyd, Ty Lemons, Melissa Reeves, Sara (Admir) Ademovic and Katelinn Watters; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Saul Blocker, Braylon St. John and Braxton Lemons.
Special thanks to her caregivers and friends, Kimberly Robinson and Brittnay Gray; her hospice team nurses, Bridgett Wise, Mary Thatcher and more. Thanks to her lifelong friend, Joyce Jacobs Chadwick; and a sweet thank you to Felicia Bailey for doing her nails and Sherri Rosa for coloring her hair.
Kathy will be greatly loved and missed forever.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -