Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday for Kathy Kilpatrick Marks, 69, of Steele, who passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Rev. Steve Lucy will officiate. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Services will be under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her father, E.C. Kilpatrick; mother, Lorene Cagle; stepdaughter, Jamie White; grandsons, Christopher St. John and Forrest Floyd.
Kathy was a kind, loving woman to everyone.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years who cared for her over the past 10 years and up to the end, Jim Marks; brother, George (Carolyn) Kilpatrick; sisters, Donna (Dale) Fish, Joan Thomas; daughters, Sherrie Lemons, Christy (Michel) Watters; grandchildren, Dusty and chosen granddaughter Rachel Blocker, Erica Floyd, Ty Lemons, Melissa Reeves, Sara (Admir) Ademovic and Katelinn Watters; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Saul Blocker, Braylon St. John and Braxton Lemons.
Special thanks to her caregivers and friends, Kimberly Robinson and Brittnay Gray; her hospice team nurses, Bridgett Wise, Mary Thatcher and more. Thanks to her lifelong friend, Joyce Jacobs Chadwick; and a sweet thank you to Felicia Bailey for doing her nails and Sherri Rosa for coloring her hair.
Kathy will be greatly loved and missed forever.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 14, 2019